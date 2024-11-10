No. 8 Indiana continued its incredible season with a 20-15 win over Michigan on Saturday to improve to 10-0. First-year coach Curt Cignetti secured the first 10-win season in Indiana program history with a win over the reigning national champions behind stout defensive play down the stretch.

Immediately after the monumental win, Cignetti spoke to CBS Sports' Jenny Dell. Cignetti called it a "gutty win" and said his defense was "awesome" down the stretch. Michigan had a chance to win the game on its final offensive series, but Indiana's defense forced a turnover on downs.

"What are we, 10-0," Cignetti said after the game. "Not bad."

Indiana was the last Big Ten program to never have a 10-win season coming into this season. The program had just nine combined wins from 2021-23 before Cignetti left his post at James Madison to take over for Tom Allen. Cignetti is the first coach in the past 50 years to start 10-0 in consecutive seasons at different schools.

When Cignetti was hired at Indiana this past December, he said, "I win. Google me." With the program off to its best start in school history and on the verge of a potential berth to the 12-team College Football Playoff, the statement appears to be aging well.

Indiana has a bye week next week before traveling to Columbus to face No. 2 Ohio State. The Hoosiers close out the season against Purdue at home on Nov. 30. Indiana and Oregon remain the only two Big Ten programs that have yet to lose a game.