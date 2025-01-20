The inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff concludes on Monday when (7) Notre Dame faces (8) Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. With only one game remaining in the 2024 season, it's time to look ahead at future locations of the CFP title game.

After hosting the CFP title game between Alabama and Ohio State during the 2020 season, Miami Gardens is back on the clock to host another national championship game on Jan. 19, 2026. The second year of the 12-team format will see the national championship game played at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida, marking the third time in the CFP era a national champion will be crowned in the Sunshine State.

Las Vegas will host the national title game the following season on Jan. 25, 2027. Allegiant Stadium hosted last year's Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, and this will mark the latest marquee football game in Sin City. Las Vegas will host the men's Final Four in 2028.

The next three sites for the national title game will be at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans (Jan. 24, 2028), AT&T Stadium in Dallas (Jan. 22, 2029) and back to Hard Rock Stadium (Jan. 21, 2030) in Miami. New Orleans will host the CFP title game for the second time after LSU completed a perfect season with a win over Clemson in 2020.

College Football Playoff National Championship locations