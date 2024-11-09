Clemson just got embarrassed by Louisville in Death Valley, and now it has to fight to stay alive in the ACC Championship race. That starts with a road trip to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech on Saturday.

The Tigers, who a week ago at 6-1 were ranked No. 11, looked poised for a College Football Playoff run until laying an egg in a 33-21 loss to the Cardinals. Clemson fell behind 26-7 in the second half before finally providing some resistance, and it allowed 210 rushing yards to Louisville. Tigers running back Phil Mafah did his part, going for 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but it wasn't quite enough.

The biggest issue for Clemson's offense was a lack of efficiency from quarterback Cade Klubnik. He threw for 228 yards and a touchdown, but it took him 56 pass attempts to get there.

Virginia Tech is coming off a gut-wrenching loss of its own, blowing a 21-3 second-half lead to Syracuse in a 38-31 overtime loss. The Hokies shot themselves in the foot with a pair of fumbles. One of them resulted in a Syracuse touchdown, and the other ended the game.

The Hokies have their work cut out for them this weekend, but they have the benefit of playing at Lane Stadium against a wounded Clemson team.

Where to watch Clemson vs. Virginia Tech

When: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech spread, odds

Clemson is a comfortable 6.5-point favorite against Virginia Tech, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 53.5 points.

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech series history

Clemson has won six straight games against Virginia Tech.