The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are one win away from capping off a perfect 12-0 regular season. That final win will have to come against former Pac-12 and current Big Ten foe Washington.

The Ducks nearly lost their undefeated record last weekend when they survived a scare from Wisconsin in Madison. Oregon managed to pull out a 16-13 win, and running back Jordan James was the engine on offense. He carried the ball 25 times for 121 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel wasn't perfect, and Oregon only converted five of its 15 third-down attempts.

Luckily for the Oregon offense, the defense stepped up in a big way. That side of the ball held the Badgers to 226 yards of offense and limited them to 1-for-12 on third down.

Washington has had an up-and-down first season in the Big Ten. Four of the Huskies' five losses have come on the road, but this trip to Eugene is much shorter than the others. Does that mean the offense will be tagging along?

In each of its five road losses, Washington has averaged 15.2 points per game. That has to change against the Ducks, but it won't be easy. Oregon's defense has been outstanding for most of the season, which means the Huskies will have to make the most of the opportunities they do get to put points on the board.

Where to watch Oregon vs. Washington

When: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Oregon vs. Washington spread, odds

Oregon is a rather large 19.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 50.5 points.

Oregon vs. Washington series history

Washington has won five out of their last nine games against Oregon.