Estevez struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Dodgers.

Estevez has not put a runner on base over his last eight innings, striking out eight and earning seven saves and a win in that span. A groundout moved the initial runner to third base in the 10th inning, but Estevez struck out the next two batters to protect the one-run lead. He's now 14-for-17 in save chances with a 3.38 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB over 24 innings. This is arguably the best Estevez has ever looked in the majors, which will boost his trade value, though he's unlikely to be a primary closer on a different team if a deal comes to fruition.