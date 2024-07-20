Fulmer is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Athletics in Oakland.

Fulmer will be rewarded with a second turn through the rotation after he dazzled in his first start of the season in the Angels' final game before the All-Star break this past Sunday. Since he had been transitioning from a relief role, Fulmer wasn't fully stretched out for his start against the Mariners, but he was still impressive during his time on the mound. He struck out seven over 4.2 innings and had a no-hitter going before he was lifted after his 77th pitch of the day. Fulmer should be able to provide the Angels with a bit more length this Sunday against the Athletics, and another strong showing would bolster his case for sticking in the rotation on a more permanent basis.