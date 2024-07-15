The Angels have selected Cortez with the 45th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

It makes sense that the Angels, who are known for targeting players they can rush to the majors, would select Cortez, as he could be the first player from this class to get to the big leagues if he's deployed as a reliever. Cortez starred out of the bullpen for Texas A&M on its march for run to the College World Series title game. He sits in the upper-90s and touches 100 mph with a power slider that touches 92 mph. His control has been shaky at times, so it would make sense for him to be fast-tracked to the bullpen.