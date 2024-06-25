Canning (3-8) allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Monday.

Canning limited the damage to a Tyler Nevin solo home run in the second inning. This strong outing -- Canning's longest of the season -- ended his four-start losing streak. It's just the fourth time in 16 starts he's given up one run or less. The right-hander is now at a 4.72 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 59:30 K:BB through 87.2 innings this season. Canning is projected to make his next start at home versus the Tigers.