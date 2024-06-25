The Angels optioned Stefanic to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.
Stefanic will be squeezed off the big-league roster Tuesday following the return of Miguel Sano (knee) from the injured list. The 28-year-old Stefanic has struggled to establish himself at the plate in 10 MLB games this season, going just 6-for-31 (.194) with four RBI, though he has been able to find success in the minors. He could be a candidate to return later this summer if the Angels run into any more problems with their infield depth.
