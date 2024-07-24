Angels manager Ron Washington said that Trout (knee) could be able to serve as the designated hitter in a rehab game with Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Trout began a rehab assignment with Salt Lake on Tuesday but was removed after one plate appearance and two innings in center field when he experienced soreness in his surgically repaired left knee. However, Washington said Trout was feeling better as the night went on, and the three-time American League MVP looks like he could be ready to play Wednesday in a non-defensive role. Trout has been targeting a return from the 10-day injured list before the end of July, but that will be contingent on him quickly moving past the knee soreness and resuming his rehab assignment.