Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Monday that Bachman will be stretched out as a starter during spring training, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Bachman was limited to just 16 starts and 61.2 innings -- all in the minors -- in 2024 after recovering from right shoulder surgery. He also accumulated only 43.1 frames in 2023 because of shoulder problems, and all 11 of his appearances in the majors came in relief. However, the Angels still want to develop the righty as a rotation option, with a shift to the bullpen down the line possible. Bachman is likely to begin the 2025 campaign back in the minors.