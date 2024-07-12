Bloss did not factor into the decision in a win over the Marlins on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over four innings while striking out four.

Bloss got off to a bit of a rough start, surrendering a solo homer to Bryan De La Cruz in the second at-bat of the game before then throwing two wild pitches in the second inning, which helped lead to another run coming across for Miami. However, the right-hander appeared to settle in after that, hurling two scoreless innings before being relieved by Shawn Dubin to open the fifth. Bloss threw 82 pitches in his first start since returning from the injured list (shoulder) and induced nine whiffs while throwing 13 first-pitch strikes (out of 18). He'll look to build off that performance in his next start following the All-Star break.