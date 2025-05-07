Now Playing

Bloss got imaging on his right elbow Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bloss left in the fourth inning of his last Triple-A start Saturday after experiencing discomfort in his throwing elbow. He's undergone testing to determine the severity of the injury, but the 23-year-old right-hander could be facing a stint on the 7-day injured list.

