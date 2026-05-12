Blue Jays' Jake Bloss: Kicks off rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bloss (elbow) struck out four over 2.1 scoreless innings Tuesday in his first rehab start with the Blue Jays' Florida Complex League affiliate, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
It's the first game action for Bloss since he underwent UCL surgery last May. Acquired from the Astros in the Yusei Kikuchi trade in July 2024, Bloss will continue to be brought along slowly as he ramps things back up. The right-hander could become an option for the Toronto rotation sometime around midseason.
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