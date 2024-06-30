Meyers went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and four total runs scored in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Mets.

Meyers opened the scoring with his second-inning homer, and he was involved in every other inning the Astros scored during their comeback win. The outfielder has gone 10-for-29 (.345) with six extra-base hits over his last nine contests after an 0-for-14 skid in the middle of June. For the year, he's at a .262/.331/.444 slash line with eight homers, 30 RBI, 26 runs scored and seven stolen bases across 237 plate appearances.