Meyers is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Blue Jays, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Meyers will get a breather after going 0-for-8 with six strikeouts in the first two games of the three-game set. Chas McCormick will start in center field and bat ninth as the Astros go for the sweep Wednesday.

