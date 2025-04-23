Meyers is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Blue Jays, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Meyers will get a breather after going 0-for-8 with six strikeouts in the first two games of the three-game set. Chas McCormick will start in center field and bat ninth as the Astros go for the sweep Wednesday.
More News
-
Astros' Jake Meyers: Three hits, stolen base Tuesday•
-
Astros' Jake Meyers: Resting Monday•
-
Astros' Jake Meyers: Nabs two steals Friday•
-
Astros' Jake Meyers: Impactful performance against Twins•
-
Astros' Jake Meyers: Missing from starting nine again•
-
Astros' Jake Meyers: Sitting out again Wednesday•