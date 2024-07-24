Pena went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics.

Pena was the only Astros player with multiple extra base hits in Tuesday's defeat. He doubled in the seventh and then added a solo home run in the ninth with the game well out of reach. The 26-year-old is riding a six-game hit streak during which he has multiple hits three times. Pena also has homered in two of his past three games and has driven in a run in three of his last four. He's now slashing .282/.324/.403 with nine homers, 44 RBI, 49 runs, 12 steals and an 18:67 BB:K in 412 plate appearances.