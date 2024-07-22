Pena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Mariners.

Pena connected on 414-foot blast off Collin Snider in the seventh to bring the Astros' deficit to three. It was his third home run in July and his eighth for the season, though he's struggled with a .190 average in 11 games since July 6. After hitting 22 homers in his rookie season, Pena has combined for just 18 since but is still putting together a productive season even with his power numbers down. The 26-year-old is slashing .274/.318/.387 with 43 RBI, 48 runs and an 18:66 BB:K in 404 plate appearances.