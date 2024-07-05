Hader earned a save against the Blue Jays on Thursday, allowing one hit in one scoreless inning.

Hader entered in the ninth inning with Houston holding a two-run lead and immediately allowed a single to bring the tying run to the plate. However, he then induced a double play -- Toronto's fifth double play of the contest -- and needed just nine pitches overall to nail down his 14th save. Despite the successful outing, Hader snapped an eight-game streak of appearances with at least one punchout. He had posted a 14:1 K:BB across eight frames during that stretch.