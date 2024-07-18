Astros general manager Dana Brown said in an interview Thursday on the Sean Salisbury Show that there remains no timetable for when Tucker (shin) will return, Michael Schwab of The Juice Box Journal reports.

Brown added that Tucker is doing some slight on-field baseball activities and will definitely need a rehab assignment before being activated. It does not sound as if a return to the Astros' active roster will be happening anytime soon. Tucker has been sidelined since early June with a right shin contusion.