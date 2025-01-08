The Diamondbacks traded Linskey to the Astros on Tuesday in exchange for Grae Kessinger, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Linskey spent the majority of the 2024 season with the Diamondbacks' Single-A affiliate, where he logged a 1.59 ERA and 0.97 WHIP while striking out 37 batters over 22.2 innings. He struggled upon reaching High-A toward the end of the season, giving up six earned runs in just 6.1 frames, but he'll likely report to High-A Asheville to begin his tenure with the Astros and look to continue rising up the minor-league system.