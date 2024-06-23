Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Caratini (hip) could be out for up to four weeks, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Caratini landed on the 10-day injured list Friday after sustaining a left hip flexor strain June 19 against the White Sox. A four-week timeline would put Caratini's return after the All-Star break, potentially during the weekend series against the Mariners starting July 19. Prior to the injury, the 30-year-old catcher was slashing .248/.287/.429 with four home runs and 17 RBI over 115 plate appearances.