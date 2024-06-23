Share Video

Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Caratini (hip) could be out for up to four weeks, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Caratini landed on the 10-day injured list Friday after sustaining a left hip flexor strain June 19 against the White Sox. A four-week timeline would put Caratini's return after the All-Star break, potentially during the weekend series against the Mariners starting July 19. Prior to the injury, the 30-year-old catcher was slashing .248/.287/.429 with four home runs and 17 RBI over 115 plate appearances.

