Diaz went 3-for-4 with three RBI in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the Marlins.

Diaz opened and closed the scoring Wednesday, delivering an RBI single in the first inning and a two-run single in the sixth. This was his seventh three-hit game over his last 15 contests, a span in which he's batting .406 (26-for-64). The catcher is up to a .286/.312/.415 slash line with seven home runs, 48 RBI, 38 runs scored, 15 doubles, two triples and one stolen base over 81 games this season. Diaz isn't a high-end defensive catcher, but his place in the lineup is secure when he's swinging the bat as well as he has lately.