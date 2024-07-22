Alvarez went 4-for-4 and hit for the cycle in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Mariners. He finished with two RBI and two runs scored.

Alvarez made history Sunday by completing the first cycle of his career and the 10th cycle in Astros' history. He started off with a single, followed by a solo home run in the fourth, an RBI-triple in the sixth and then a double in the eighth. The home run brought him up to 20 for the season, a mark he has reached every year of his career outside of the shortened COVID season in 2020. Alvarez currently sits tied for eighth in baseball with a 163 OPS+ and is slashing .301/.385/.545 with 54 RBI, 58 runs and a 42:63 BB:K in 405 plate appearances.