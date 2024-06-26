Dezenzo (wrist) has gone 6-for-21 with a home run and a stolen base in six games since being reinstated from Double-A Corpus Christi's 7-day injured list June 18.

Dezenzo had been on the shelf all season with a wrist injury that dates back to spring training. He received the green light to make his Corpus Christi debut earlier this month after he completed a five-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. The 24-year-old third baseman is regarded as one of the top hitting prospects in the Houston farm system.