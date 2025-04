Dezenzo went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Dezenzo returned Wednesday from a one-game absence due to a thumb injury, and he gave the Astros a two-run lead in the second inning on a single that brought Yainer Diaz home. Dezenzo has gone 5-for-7 with one walk, three runs scored and two RBI over his last two games.