Astros' Zach Dezenzo: Back with Houston

The Astros recalled Dezenzo from Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday.

The move corresponds with LaMonte Wade (hamstring) being reinstated from the 10-day injured list and both Jake Meyers and Joey Loperfido being optioned to Sugar Land. Dezenzo has spent time both with the Astros and in the minors this season but has seen more runway in Triple-A, where he is slashing .264/.417/.363 with nine steals, two home runs and seven RBI over 115 plate appearances. Dezenzo could see a fair amount of reps in the outfield now that both Loperfido and Meyers are in the minors.