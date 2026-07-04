Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Astros' Zach Dezenzo: Back with Houston

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Astros recalled Dezenzo from Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday.

The move corresponds with LaMonte Wade (hamstring) being reinstated from the 10-day injured list and both Jake Meyers and Joey Loperfido being optioned to Sugar Land. Dezenzo has spent time both with the Astros and in the minors this season but has seen more runway in Triple-A, where he is slashing .264/.417/.363 with nine steals, two home runs and seven RBI over 115 plate appearances. Dezenzo could see a fair amount of reps in the outfield now that both Loperfido and Meyers are in the minors.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!