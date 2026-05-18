Dezenzo will start in left field and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Twins.

Dezenzo will start for the sixth time in seven games for Houston after going 5-for-17 with two doubles, two walks and a run scored during that stretch. The Astros will get Jeremy Pena (hamstring/neck) back from the injured list in Monday's series opener, but with Jose Altuve (oblique) heading to the IL in a corresponding move, Houston still has a spot up for grabs in the everyday lineup. Dezenzo and Braden Shewmake look to be the main candidates vying for that spot, with Shewmake's status as a left-handed batter perhaps giving him the edge in securing more playing time.