Astros' Zach Dezenzo: Drawing another start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dezenzo will start in left field and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Twins.
Dezenzo will start for the sixth time in seven games for Houston after going 5-for-17 with two doubles, two walks and a run scored during that stretch. The Astros will get Jeremy Pena (hamstring/neck) back from the injured list in Monday's series opener, but with Jose Altuve (oblique) heading to the IL in a corresponding move, Houston still has a spot up for grabs in the everyday lineup. Dezenzo and Braden Shewmake look to be the main candidates vying for that spot, with Shewmake's status as a left-handed batter perhaps giving him the edge in securing more playing time.
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