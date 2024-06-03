Double-A Corpus Christi assigned Dezenzo (wrist) to the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Monday to begin a rehab assignment.

Dezenzo looks like he's finally ready for game action after he had been limited for much of spring training due to a wrist injury. The 24-year-old will likely need several games in the FCL to get his timing back at the plate before he potentially heads to Single-A Fayetteville or High-A Asheville to continue his rehab assignment. He remains on Corpus Christi's 7-day injured list.