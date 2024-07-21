Toro (hamstring) started and played a full game at third base for Triple-A Las Vegas in its loss to Salt Lake on Saturday, going 2-for-4 with a run.
Toro led off and kept up the hot hitting he'd flashed while putting in three rehab appearances with the ACL Athletics over the All-Star break. The ability of the 27-year-old to both play a full game and hit well versus a higher caliber of competition certainly bodes well for Toro's chances of activation from the IL following his second scheduled game with the Aviators on Sunday.
