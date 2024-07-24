Toro went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base in a win over the Astros on Tuesday.

The Athletics' lineup is suddenly a very unlikely juggernaut, and Oakland belted another five home runs Tuesday. While Toro's line stood in stark contrast since it only consisted of a pair of singles, it was still noteworthy considering those were his first hits at the big-league level since June 21 due to his month-long IL stint because of a hamstring injury. Toro's steal was his fourth of the season overall, and the fact he had the green light further corroborates his previously ailing hamstring is back to full health.