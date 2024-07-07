Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

After being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 22, Alvarez was available off the bench for his first three games with the big club, then proceeded to start four consecutive contests. His playing time has dried up since then, as Alvarez has now made just one start in the Athletics' last seven games. Alvarez could be at risk of a demotion when Oakland needs to open up room on the active roster for either Abraham Toro (hamstring) or Esteury Ruiz (wrist), both of whom are expected to return from the injured list at some point after the All-Star break.