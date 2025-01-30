The Marlins traded Pereda to the Athletics on Thursday in exchange for cash.

Pereda was DFA'd by Miami on Tuesday, but his move to the A's will ensure that he remains on a 40-man roster for the 2025 campaign. The 28-year-old backstop managed just a .481 OPS in 40 big-league plate appearances last season, though he slashed .302/.407/.444 with 16 RBI in Triple-A. Kyle McCann was designated for assignment in a corresponding move, improving Pereda's chances at making the Athletics' Opening Day roster as Shea Langeliers' backup.