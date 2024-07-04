Estes (3-3) earned the win over the Angels on Thursday, allowing four hits and one walk in a complete-game shutout while striking out four.
Estes breezed through the Angels' lineup and lucked out with double-play balls in three of his nine innings of work. The 22-year-old right-hander induced 15 swings and misses on the night en route to the first complete-game shutout of his big league career and needed only 92 pitches to get the job done. It marked Estes' first win since June 5 against the Mariners and the third time in his last six starts that he's gone at least six frames. He's also allowed two or fewer runs in three consecutive outings.
