Muller (shoulder) fired a scoreless inning during Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Sacramento on Tuesday, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout.

Muller kicked off his rehab assignment in solid fashion, successfully working around a single and getting through his one frame on 10 pitches. The left-hander is due to make multiple appearances for the Aviators before activation is considered, although he may not need more than a couple of more outings considering he won't need to build up much as a result of his relief role.