Schuemann hit leadoff in both of the Athletics' games against the Twins over the weekend after Abraham Toro's (hamstring) placement on the injured list and went 0-for-8 with four strikeouts.

Schuemann, who went into Saturday's game having reached safely in four straight, may not be long for the top of the order given the results, although manager Mark Kotsay might exhibit some patience. Toro has put together a .240 average and .613 OPS as the leadoff hitter this season, so the standard he's set isn't extraordinarily high by any means. Nevertheless, there are several other candidates Kotsay could turn to for the role, so Schuemann, who's most frequently hit in the No. 7 and No. 9 spots this season, could soon shift back down the order.