The Athletics have extended Kurtz an invitation to big-league camp during spring training.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Kurtz hit the ground running in his pro debut, slashing .368/.520/.763 with four homers in 12 games between Single-A Stockton and Double-A Midland. He then went on to mash in the Arizona Fall League, as well, with a 1.058 OPS and a couple homers in 13 contests. Kurtz, who will turn 22 in March, will likely go back to Midland to begin 2025 and could push to debut late in the season if things go well.