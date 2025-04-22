Athletics general manager David Forst said Tuesday that Kurtz will not be platooned, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The left-handed-hitting Kurtz has batted .296/.323/.482 versus lefties this season at Triple-A Las Vegas, and the Athletics want to give their top prospect a chance to be an everyday player. Kurtz will not play Tuesday against Rangers lefty Patrick Corbin, although that's more about giving him a chance to get acclimated in the majors. It's not clear whether the Athletics will officially add Kurtz to the roster Tuesday or wait until Wednesday. Kurtz is expected to serve as the Athletics' everyday first baseman, with some starts at designated hitter likely to be mixed in.