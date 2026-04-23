Kurtz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Mariners.

Kurtz delivered a clutch solo blast off Andres Munoz in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game, though the Mariners responded with a Josh Naylor walk-off in the bottom half. After a relatively slow start to the year, Kurtz is finding his footing, slashing .375/.559/.792 with three homers, eight RBI and six runs over the past seven games. His season OPS now sits at .849 through 24 contests as the 23-year-old looks to follow up a tremendous rookie campaign with a strong sophomore season.