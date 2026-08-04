Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Out with thumb strain

The Athletics placed Kurtz on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to Aug. 1, due to a strained right thumb.

Kurtz visited a hand specialist Monday after sitting out Saturday's and Sunday's contest due to the thumb injury, and he'll be sidelined for at least another week after being diagnosed with an acute on chronic volar plate tear of the MCP joint, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com. The 23-year-old is receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection Tuesday and is without an official timeline for his return.