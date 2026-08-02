Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Visiting hand specialist

Kurtz, who is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, is scheduled to visit a hand specialist Monday in Los Angeles, after which the A's are expected to make a roster decision, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

After being hit by a pitch Wednesday, the 23-year-old was back in the lineup for the next two games but now finds himself on the bench Sunday for a second straight contest. Kurtz underwent an MRI and X-rays before initially rejoining the starting nine Thursday, with manager Mark Kotsay saying that the X-ray results were "kind of unclear." The fact Kurtz was cleared to play indicated it was a minor injury, but there's apparently some lingering issues that warrant further evaluation.