Athletics' Nick Kurtz: May not return this season

Kurtz (thumb) is set to spend three more weeks in a brace after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection last Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kurtz received the injection when he initially landed on the injured list last week with a strained right thumb. He's scheduled to shed his brace at the beginning of September, but with the 47-72 A's well out of the race for a postseason berth, the team likely won't be in much of a hurry to bring him back. If the Athletics opt to shut Kurtz down for the year, Jeff McNeil and Tommy White figure to split reps at first base for the rest of the season.