Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Not starting Saturday

Kurtz isn't in the Athletics' starting lineup Saturday versus Detroit.

Kurtz was hit in the forearm by a pitch Wednesday and underwent an MRI, but he was back in the lineup both Thursday and Friday. At this point, it's unclear if his exit from the starting nine Saturday is related to that issue or if he's simply getting a day off. It's worth noting that the star first baseman slumped for most of July, slashing a meager .028/.125/.111 with just one home run and 20 strikeouts over his final 12 games of the month. Jonah Heim is starting at first base in Kurtz's stead Saturday.