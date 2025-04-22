The Athletics could elect to wait until Wednesday to promote Kurtz to the major-league roster with the team set to face a left-handed pitcher Tuesday against the Rangers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

News broke Monday afternoon that Kurtz's promotion was imminent, but Gallegos later reported that the 22-year-old may need to wait until Wednesday to make his big-league debut. The Athletics will presumably have more information to share on Kurtz's call-up closer to first pitch Tuesday.