The Athletics could elect to wait until Wednesday to promote Kurtz to the major-league roster with the team set to face a left-handed pitcher Tuesday against the Rangers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
News broke Monday afternoon that Kurtz's promotion was imminent, but Gallegos later reported that the 22-year-old may need to wait until Wednesday to make his big-league debut. The Athletics will presumably have more information to share on Kurtz's call-up closer to first pitch Tuesday.
