Kurtz is not in the lineup for Monday's game in Texas.

The left-handed-hitting Kurtz started each of the previous three contests when the opponent had a left-hander on the mound, but he'll begin Monday's tilt on the bench as southpaw Patrick Corbin draws the start for the Rangers. Tyler Soderstrom will shift back to first base Monday, and Miguel Andujar will draw the start in left field for the Athletics.