Brown, recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas earlier in the day, started in right field in Thursday's 7-0 loss to the Red Sox and went 1-for-3.

Brown had been swinging a blistering bat with the Aviators, so his ability to carry that over in even a modest fashion during his return to the Athletics is encouraging. The slugging outfielder endured a nightmarish 63-game stint with Oakland from Opening Day to June 16, generating a .189 average, .557 OPS and career-high 33.8 percent strikeout rate across 195 plate appearances.