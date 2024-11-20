The Athletics and Brown avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract Wednesday.

There's no word on the financial terms of the deal, but Brown was due a modest raise after earning a $2.6 million salary in 2024. The 32-year-old slashed .231/.283/.379 with 14 home runs in 124 games this past season. Brown is likely to play a good amount versus righties again for the Athletics in 2025.