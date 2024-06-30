Brown, who was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas on June 18, owns a .400 average and 1.234 OPS over the 44 plate appearances he's logged since joining the Aviators.

Brown is right back in his element within the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, where he once ran roughshod over pitchers to the tune of a 37-home-run, 104-RBI season back in 2019. He hasn't truly approximated that caliber of production in the big leagues despite belting at least 20 homers on two occasions with the Athletics, and he was having a career-worst season when he was demoted earlier in June. However, Brown has rediscovered his power stroke in Vegas for the time being, with his five homers and 14 RBI already nearly matching the numbers he'd produced with Oakland over 54 additional games.