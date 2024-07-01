Doughty (shoulder) has gone 1-for-12 with an RBI in three games for Double-A New Hampshire since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Doughty made two starts at second base and one at third base while playing Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in what was his first taste of the Double-A level. The 23-year-old infielder was expected to be in store for a brief stay on Hartford's IL to begin the season while he recovered from the shoulder issue, but he was pulled off a rehab assignment with Single-A Dunedin in mid-April after experiencing a setback and was then shut down for nearly two months.