Green picked up the save Sunday against Detroit, throwing 1.2 perfect innings with no strikeouts.

Even with Yimi Garcia off the injured list, it was Green who received the first save opportunity coming out of the All-Star break. Sunday's result is a positive sign for fantasy managers who banked on Green to retain closing duties after being thrust into the role due to injuries. However, Sunday's save doesn't indicate that Green will be the Blue Jays' primary ninth-inning option moving forward. Garcia pitched the ninth inning of Saturday's loss, and it's possible that the team didn't want to pitch Garcia on back-to-back nights because of his recent injury. Additionally, Toronto could opt to split save opportunities until one of the two emerges as the clear option. Overall, managers should have cautious optimism about Green's closing chances.